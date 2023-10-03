Father, 2 children die in York Co. house fire, family says

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) – A man and two small children died following a weekend house fire in York County, the coroner said.

The fire happened on Barron Park early Sunday morning in York, according to information from the York County Coroner’s Office.

Bryan Patton Jr., 27; Malayah Patton, 3; and Milani Patton, 2, were identified as the victims, the coroner said. Family members confirmed the man was the father of the two children.

They added the fire started in the kitchen, as the father was cooking and fell asleep.

By Tuesday morning, a memorial featuring balloons, stuffed animals and flowers was displayed in front of the home, which was still wrapped with police tape.

Autopsy and toxicology have been completed and the deaths are still under investigation by the York City Police Department, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina State Fire Marshal and the York County Coroner’s Office.

