Week gets off to beautiful start as forecast looks sunny and warm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will see a beautiful stretch of weather continue, with a dry and warm forecast through at least midweek.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the 80s.

After that, things will stay dry, with highs once again staying in the mid-70s to 80s.

By Friday and Saturday, a cold front will move in, bringing a chance for some scattered showers.

