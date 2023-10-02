Week gets off to beautiful start as forecast looks sunny and warm

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will see a beautiful stretch of weather continue, with a dry and warm forecast through at least midweek.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the 80s.

After that, things will stay dry, with highs once again staying in the mid-70s to 80s.

By Friday and Saturday, a cold front will move in, bringing a chance for some scattered showers.

