Ticket sold in NC wins $2 million in weekend Powerball drawing
Lottery officials said the ticket was sold in Wake County.
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A lucky player from North Carolina won $2 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
The $3 Power Play ticket was purchased at a Murphy Express in Wake County. The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million, and doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier hit.
Lottery officials said the winner has 180 days to claim their prize.
Nobody won the top prize on Saturday, bringing the Powerball jackpot to $1.04 billion for Monday’s drawing.
Monday’s jackpot is the ninth-largest of any lottery ever.
Related: Powerball jackpot rises to $1.04 billion after another drawing without a big winner
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.