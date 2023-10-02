PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
The Salty Donut teams up with Midwood Smokehouse

The Florida-based doughnut chain has an interesting partnership with a Carolina favorite.
Check out this one-of-a-kind collaboration!
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - What happens when you mix doughnuts with Carolina BBQ?

Our QC@3 team has the news on an interesting collaboration between Florida-based chain The Salty Donut and one of the Carolinas’ favorite barbecue restaurants, Midwood Smoke.

Check out this one-of-a-kind collaboration!

