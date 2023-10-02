Right Moves For Youth celebrates 35 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte nonprofit Right Moves For Youth (RMFY) is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

The program wants to recruit more volunteers and take the program to the next level.

The program is in nearly 30 Charlotte schools and serves more than 500 students. The students are in 6th through 12th grades. The program’s Executive Director Sabina Gilchrist believes the success of the program comes from accepting all types of students - from the high flyers to students who need extra attention.

“Through our weekly mentoring sessions,” Right Moves For Youth Executive Director Sabrina Gilchrist said. “We do provide that safe container for them to share and talk about what those temptations - what those challenges are. And we want to hear them without judgment. So really being interested in how are you doing? What are you going through? And then let’s talk about solutions and let’s talk about consequences.”

RMFY uses a four Pillar Model as its foundation - it includes educational attainment, social and emotional well-being, career exploration/college readiness, and civic duty/leadership. Gilchrist believes there must be a focus on education because leaders equate education to economic mobility and can serve as a protector for students. Another priority is making sure students are stable mentally and socially.

“We want to make sure that these young people develop into thriving contributing members of society as adults,” Gilchrist said. “That they know how to navigate challenges. That they know how to interact with other people.”

Shakendra Peay believes in the program. She is a program specialist for RMFY. She works with students daily. Before working for the nonprofit, Peay was a participant in Right Moves For Youth. She remembers what the program did for her and is excited to continue to spread that to current students.

“Created this person inside of me,” RMFY Program Specialist Shakendra Peay said. “Gave me all this confidence to be whatever I wanted to be - just have that sense of belonging - which is great.”

In this 35th year, leaders want to take the nonprofit to the next level. They are calling it “The 2025 Society.” They want to expand the program to other areas, develop a system to prove the program has an impact, increase the number of students it serves, and tweak funding models.

“We’re still taking the donations,” Gilchrist said. “We’re still writing for grants but what’s that other piece that we can incorporate into our revenue stream so that we can grow and finally begin meeting the increase in demand for our services.”

It takes about $1 million to run this operation. In its 35th year, RMFY wants to recruit more volunteers to help keep the message going and make the organization more impactful. If interested, click here.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.