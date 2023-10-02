Porsche SUV found partially submerged in northwest Charlotte pond

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Porsche SUV was found partially submerged in a northwest Charlotte pond on Monday morning.

The vehicle was located in the water just off Old Plank Road, near Almora Drive.

Police said they were called to the scene after somebody drove and noticed the SUV in the water.

Officers said that by the time they got there, there were no people inside the vehicle.

Video from the scene showed the SUV’s front windows rolled down and the back windshield glass busted out.

It is unclear exactly how the vehicle ended up in the water.

