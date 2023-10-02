PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Porsche SUV found partially submerged in northwest Charlotte pond

The vehicle was found just off Old Plank Road on Monday morning.
The SUV was found in a pond just off Old Plank Road on Monday morning.
The SUV was found in a pond just off Old Plank Road on Monday morning.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Porsche SUV was found partially submerged in a northwest Charlotte pond on Monday morning.

The vehicle was located in the water just off Old Plank Road, near Almora Drive.

Police said they were called to the scene after somebody drove and noticed the SUV in the water.

Officers said that by the time they got there, there were no people inside the vehicle.

Video from the scene showed the SUV’s front windows rolled down and the back windshield glass busted out.

It is unclear exactly how the vehicle ended up in the water.

Related: Crews recover submerged car found in Gaston County lake

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was hurt Saturday night after a man shot into a Charlotte Taco Bell, police confirmed.
Taco Bell shooting over change leaves 1 person seriously injured, CMPD confirms
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Jason Lane Derrell Honeycutt, 41, was charged after the car in which he was a passenger was...
Traffic stops leads to trafficking charges for Rowan Co. man
Xana Dove
CMPD: Gastonia police officer arrested, charged
What started as a fight turned into a shooting that seriously injured two people Saturday night...
Pineville fight leads to two shootings, three crime scenes

Latest News

More than 900 people will come together to build 27 houses in the Plato Price community over...
Hundreds of workers to begin construction at this year’s Carter Work Project in Charlotte
Catawba Springs Elementary School will have a remote-learning day Monday due to a power outage.
Lincoln County school to have remote-learning day due to power outage
Two on-campus fights broke out last week involving non-students, causing safety concerns for...
Chester County school board to host meeting after fights involve non-students
The man was allegedly hiding out with a former cellmate in the Iron Station area.
Deputies: Fugitive from West Virginia arrested in Lincoln County
Tour organizers announced that due to overwhelming demand, a second Queen City show will take...
Country music star Morgan Wallen adds second Charlotte show in 2024