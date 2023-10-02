Police searching for suspects accused of shooting man in Rock Hill

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Officers said the shooting happened along Riverchase Boulevard on Saturday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for two men after they allegedly shot another man in Rock Hill on Saturday night.

The Rock Hill Police Department said the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. along Riverchase Boulevard near the Rock Hill Medical Plaza.

Police said the victim, a 31-year-old, was walking with another person when the two alleged shooters made “an insulting comment” toward the victim’s companion.

Officers said the victim interjected, telling the suspects “not to be disrespectful.” Police said one of the suspects then pulled out a gun and shot the victim before both suspects fled.

The victim was hit in the shoulder, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the suspects are approximately 5 feet, 4 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. Both were wearing dark clothing and hooded sweatshirts.

