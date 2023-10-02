Police searching for man accused of robbing Fort Mill bank

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a York County bank on Friday afternoon.

The Fort Mill Police Department said the incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the First Citizens Bank at the corner of Highway 160 and Munn Road East.

Police said the man gave bank employees a note demanding money.

After he received an unspecified amount of money, he ran away from the bank in an unknown direction.

The man was wearing a tan t-shirt, gray sweatpants and glasses. Police said he did not display a weapon during the robbery and it is unknown if he was carrying one.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

