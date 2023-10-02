Police: 1 arrested after armed bank robbery in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police took a person into custody after a bank in Charlotte’s University City area was robbed at gunpoint.

The robbery happened shortly after 9 a.m. Monday at the U.S. Bank on University City Boulevard, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers said a person entered the bank with a gun and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the business and getting into a vehicle.

That vehicle was later found on North Tryon Street, according to the CMPD. The suspect ran from the vehicle into a nearby building, leading police to set up a perimeter and attempt to make contact.

Police said the man tried to leave the building and was taken into custody without incident. They added that a firearm and cash were located on the suspect.

The person’s name and specific charges have not been released at this time.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent right to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.