Police: 1 arrested after armed bank robbery in northeast Charlotte

The person’s name and specific charges have not been released at this time.
Police said the armed bank robbery happened shortly after 9 a.m. Monday.
Police said the armed bank robbery happened shortly after 9 a.m. Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police took a person into custody after a bank in Charlotte’s University City area was robbed at gunpoint.

The robbery happened shortly after 9 a.m. Monday at the U.S. Bank on University City Boulevard, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers said a person entered the bank with a gun and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the business and getting into a vehicle.

That vehicle was later found on North Tryon Street, according to the CMPD. The suspect ran from the vehicle into a nearby building, leading police to set up a perimeter and attempt to make contact.

Police said the man tried to leave the building and was taken into custody without incident. They added that a firearm and cash were located on the suspect.



Watch continuing news coverage here:

