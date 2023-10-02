PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Novant Health to celebrate 10th anniversary of Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House

The Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House is located at 1229 Statesville Blvd. in Salisbury.
The Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House is located at 1229 Statesville Blvd. in Salisbury.
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Ten years of hospice care in Salisbury will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 3, at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House.

Tours and refreshments will be provided between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the location at 1229 Statesville Blvd. in Salisbury.

Interested parties will be able to complete advance care directives with the help of a notary on-site. Attendees can learn the difference between palliative care and hospice care, and a discussion will be presented presenting the “myths vs facts” of hospice care.

Anyone with questions can email or call Whitney Bland at wwbland@NovantHealth.org, 704-998-7606.

