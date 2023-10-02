Novant Health to celebrate 10th anniversary of Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Ten years of hospice care in Salisbury will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 3, at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House.

Tours and refreshments will be provided between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the location at 1229 Statesville Blvd. in Salisbury.

Interested parties will be able to complete advance care directives with the help of a notary on-site. Attendees can learn the difference between palliative care and hospice care, and a discussion will be presented presenting the “myths vs facts” of hospice care.

Anyone with questions can email or call Whitney Bland at wwbland@NovantHealth.org, 704-998-7606.

