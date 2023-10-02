PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man charged, accused of stealing truck he initially said he “found with doors open and keys inside”

Dustin Lee Blanken, 35, was charged. He made a first appearance in court on Monday.
Dustin Lee Blanken, 35, was charged. He made a first appearance in court on Monday.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A long list of charges were filed against a Rowan County man who deputies say led them on a short pursuit, refused to get out of a stolen pickup truck, and proclaimed that he had “found” the truck sitting in the road with the doors open and keys inside.

According to the report, deputies were called on Sunday night to a report of a stolen truck that had been spotted on Goodson Road near Highway 70.

When deputies arrived, they spotted the white 2007 Chevy Silverado sitting at the gas pumps at the Circle K in the 2700 block of Statesville Blvd.

When deputies approached the truck, they say the driver refused their commands to step out and speak with them. After several minutes, they say the driver sped away, “screeching tires” out of the paring lot and onto Statesville Blvd. towards Goodson Road.

Deputies say the driver , now identified as Dustin Lee Blanken, 35, turned onto Goodson Road as deputies were in pursuit. The truck traveled 2.4 miles before running out of gas.

When deputies approached the truck again, they say Blanken still refused their commands to get out of the truck. Deputies eventually broke a window on the cab and pulled Blanken out of the pickup.

According to the report, Blanken gave conflicting stories about how he came into possession of the truck. They say he initially said he “didn’t know where the truck came from,” then said he found it on the road, then said that someone else stole the truck and gave it to him to drive.

Deputies say a small black container was found in the cab. Needles and a digital scale were located in the case, according to the report.

Blanken was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, probation violation, failure to appear in court, possession of stolen goods, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, flee to elude arrest, fictitious tag, and reckless driving. Bond was set at $2000.

Deputies were able to contact the owner of the pickup and return it to him.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was hurt Saturday night after a man shot into a Charlotte Taco Bell, police confirmed.
Taco Bell shooting over change leaves 1 person seriously injured, CMPD confirms
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Jason Lane Derrell Honeycutt, 41, was charged after the car in which he was a passenger was...
Traffic stops leads to trafficking charges for Rowan Co. man
Xana Dove
CMPD: Gastonia police officer arrested, charged
What started as a fight turned into a shooting that seriously injured two people Saturday night...
Pineville fight leads to two shootings, three crime scenes

Latest News

More than 900 people will come together to build 27 houses in the Plato Price community over...
Hundreds of workers to begin construction at this year’s Carter Work Project in Charlotte
Catawba Springs Elementary School will have a remote-learning day Monday due to a power outage.
Lincoln County school to have remote-learning day due to power outage
Two on-campus fights broke out last week involving non-students, causing safety concerns for...
Chester County school board to host meeting after fights involve non-students
The man was allegedly hiding out with a former cellmate in the Iron Station area.
Deputies: Fugitive from West Virginia arrested in Lincoln County
Tour organizers announced that due to overwhelming demand, a second Queen City show will take...
Country music star Morgan Wallen adds second Charlotte show in 2024