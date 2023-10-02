Lincoln County school to have remote-learning day due to power outage

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County elementary school will have a remote-learning day on Monday due to a power outage, the district said.

Students at Catawba Springs Elementary School will not attend in-person due to the outage.

School officials said crews are on-site working to restore power.

It is unclear what caused the outage.

The school said teachers will send out more information via email by 10 a.m.

There is no indication that East Lincoln High School, which is just across the street, was impacted by the outage.

