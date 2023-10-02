Kershaw man accused of having, distributing child sexual abuse materials

LANCASTER CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A Kershaw man was recently arrested in connection with child sex crimes.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office, Billy Gene Pressley, 57, was arrested on Sept. 29 following a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators accused Pressley of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse materials.

Pressley was charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree; and seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. Both charges are felonies punishable by up to 10 years of prison for each count.

Investigators say he was convicted on related charges in 2021.

