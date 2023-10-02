PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hundreds of workers to begin construction at this year’s Carter Work Project in Charlotte

In less than a week, crews will build 27 homes off Morris Field Drive.
By Faith Alford
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Over the weekend, President Jimmy Carter celebrated his 99th birthday.

There was a celebration at the Carter Center in Georgia, and the White House had a birthday message on display on the North Lawn. One of the former president’s lasting legacies is Habitat for Humanity.

That legacy continues today, as the Carter Work Project officially gets underway in west Charlotte.

The development is off Morris Field Drive in the Plato Price community, and will include approximately 900 workers from all over the country - about 500 of which are volunteers.

In less than a week, crews will build 27 homes.

A special celebration was held on Sunday to kick off the project, with Jimmy Carter’s family in attendance, along with country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Both singers spoke on and shared how glad they were to be part of the event.

“It’s all about love. It’s all about neighbors,” Brooks said. “I’m ready to get out and rub shoulders with some people.”

“This is a very, very special build,” Yearwood said. “We’re not here to try and step into anybody’s shoes, because those are shoes that will never, ever be filled.”

Garth and Trisha are both going to be on-site with their hard hats on, working on the houses.

While it is too late to volunteer for this year’s Carter Work Project, Habitat Humanity said information on how you can help with other missions can be found here.

