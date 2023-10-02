PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Hornets ink jersey patch partnership with popular NC YouTuber MrBeast

This marks the first-ever collaboration between a creator-led brand and an NBA franchise.
Under the deal, the Feastables logo will appear on all Charlotte Hornets uniforms.
Under the deal, the Feastables logo will appear on all Charlotte Hornets uniforms.(Charlotte Hornets)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the NBA kicks off Oct. 24, Hornets fans may notice a slight difference in their team’s jersey.

Hornets Sports & Entertainment announced on Monday a partnership with Feastables, a snack brand founded by YouTuber Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, that designates the company as the Official Jersey Patch Partner of the Charlotte Hornets. The partnership signifies the first such collaboration between a creator-led brand and an NBA franchise.

Under the deal, the Feastables logo will appear on all Hornets uniforms, as well as the uniforms of the Greensboro Swarm, and both the virtual and physical uniforms of Hornets Venom GT, the organization’s NBA G-League and NBA 2K League affiliates.

The partnership also will include Feastables branding on the media backdrops for all Hornets press conferences and interviews. The two brands will collaborate on digital media, content and marketing opportunities.

This marks the second jersey patch of the Hornets after ending their partnership with online lending marketplace LendingTree earlier this year.

Known for his acts of philanthropy and fan engagement, MrBeast is one the most-subscribed individual YouTubers in the world, with more than 187 million subscribers. This move will also be a local one, as the creator is a North Carolina native, with his headquarters stationed in Greenville, N.C.

“This partnership is a first of its kind, and I am excited to see how creator-brands and the NBA continue to work together into the future,” said Feastables’ Reed Duchscher. “The Hornets are obviously one of the most exciting teams in the NBA and are a favorite among young people, so Feastables could not be more excited to partner.”

Fans can purchase Hornets jerseys with the Feastables patch on the Hornets Fan Shop. Or, if you want to see the jerseys in person, you will be able to soon, as the Hornets play their first home preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 5:00 p.m.

The Hornets will take on the Atlanta Hawks at the Spectrum Center for their first regular-season game on Oct. 25.

Related: ‘A single, simple goal’: New Charlotte Hornets owners discuss purchase, desire to win

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at an east Charlotte location on Saturday night.
CMPD: Man charged in Charlotte Taco Bell shooting over change dispute
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Jason Lane Derrell Honeycutt, 41, was charged after the car in which he was a passenger was...
Traffic stops leads to trafficking charges for Rowan Co. man
Xana Dove
CMPD: Gastonia police officer arrested, charged
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash

Latest News

Fans won’t want to miss Fan Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Kicking off Bank of America...
Five “Can’t-Miss” attractions for fans during the Bank of America ROVAL ™ 400 weekend
The Carolina Panthers remain winless on the year after blowing a 10-point lead to the Vikings.
No. 1 pick Bryce Young struggles again, dejected after Panthers fall into 0-4 hole
Ryan Blaney wins the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Blaney beats Harvick at Talladega to advance in NASCAR playoffs. Harvick disqualified after race.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Marcus...
No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young struggles yet again, dejected after Panthers fall into 0-4 hole