PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Former boyfriend of Breonna Taylor arrested on drug trafficking charges

Jamarcus Glover is facing multiple drug-related charges. (WAVE)
By Natalia Martinez and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Jamarcus Glover, the man at the center of the drug investigation that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor, was arrested in a narcotics sting early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Glover is facing multiple drug-related charges including engaging in organized crime, unlawful transaction with a minor with illegal controlled substances and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

According to an arrest report, Glover and two others are accused of trafficking narcotics at a Louisville home. Glover allegedly engaged juveniles under 18 years old to transport and sell heroin, fentanyl and other illegal drugs.

A search warrant was issued Saturday at the home, and officials seized a number of narcotics and several firearms.

St. Matthews Police led the investigation, while the Louisville Metro Police Department assisted in executing the search warrant, the LMPD said.

It was March 2020 when one of Glover’s Louisville homes was the subject of a narcotics investigation.

Taylor’s apartment was raided at the same time, resulting in her death.

Police returned fire after they accused Kenneth Walker of firing a single shot that hit LMPD Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly. Walker’s charges were later dropped.

Glover was most recently arrested by the Jeffersontown Police Department in January 2022.

He pleaded guilty to drug charges including cocaine trafficking on Nov. 30, 2020, in order to avoid an eight-year prison sentence.

He was sentenced to five years of probation, which he requested be served in his home state of Mississippi, claiming that it would be easier to find work there. At the time, his attorney advocated for the move to help Louisville heal following Taylor’s death.

He was back in Louisville Saturday. On social media, Glover made a post simply showing a timestamp of 4:58.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration were also involved in the investigation, according to sources.

Glover bonded out of jail and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at an east Charlotte location on Saturday night.
CMPD: Man charged in Charlotte Taco Bell shooting over change dispute
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Jason Lane Derrell Honeycutt, 41, was charged after the car in which he was a passenger was...
Traffic stops leads to trafficking charges for Rowan Co. man
Xana Dove
CMPD: Gastonia police officer arrested, charged

Latest News

Medic said one person was hurt in the crash. Their injuries were described as not...
Crash involving tractor-trailer closes part of I-77 in south Charlotte
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Police searching for man accused of robbing Fort Mill bank
More than 900 people will come together to build 27 houses in the Plato Price community over...
Hundreds of workers to begin construction at this year’s Carter Work Project in Charlotte
Catawba Springs Elementary School will have a remote-learning day Monday due to a power outage.
Lincoln County school to have remote-learning day due to power outage
The employee was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
CMPD: Man charged in Charlotte Taco Bell shooting over change dispute