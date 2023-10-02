PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Five “Can’t-Miss” attractions for fans during the Bank of America ROVAL ™ 400 weekend

Fans will have the chance to enjoy off-track entertainment with unique treats, live music, driver interactions and a glimpse into the future of NASCAR
Fans won’t want to miss Fan Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Kicking off Bank of America...
Fans won’t want to miss Fan Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Kicking off Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend, the day includes a Joe Gibbs Racing Fan Fest with autographs and driver appearances, a hauler parade, fireworks and a Tim Dugger concert.(CMS Photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Motor Speedway is revving up the excitement for the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 this upcoming weekend. Fans will witness history as NASCAR’s best compete for the trophy and a spot in the NASCAR Playoff’s Round of 8. Before NASCAR’s finest start their engines, fans are in for a thrilling weekend filled with off-track attractions and entertainment, including:

Fan Friday

Kick off the weekend in style with Fan Friday, featuring the Joe Gibbs Racing Fan Fest. The free event will feature driver appearances with defending Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 winner Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr., and an autograph session with the four Cup stars as well as the Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series stable of drivers at the Toyota Racing Experience. Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, the first 200 fans to pick up a wristband from the information booth at the speedway’s main entrance will have an unforgettable opportunity to meet your favorite drivers up close and grab an autograph. In addition to driver appearances, Fan Friday will feature a NASCAR Hauler Parade, fireworks and a Tim Dugger concert for fans to enjoy.

Driver Appearances and More

Fans won’t want to miss the chance to meet the biggest names in NASCAR at Trackside Live and throughout the weekend. On ROVAL™ race day, Trackside Live will energize the Fan Zone stage from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with appearances include Ross Chastain, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Haley and Austin Cindric. Throughout the weekend, the Toyota Racing Experience will be host appearances with John Hunter Nemechek, Kurt Busch, and Martin Truex Jr. Chase Elliott, William Byron, Daniel Suarez and Kevin Harvick will also take part in Q&A sessions before the green flag waves on the Bank of America ROVAL ™ 400. Click here for a full schedule of driver appearances.

Flavors of ROVAL-TY

Fans will certainly work up an appetite taking in all the pre-race fun at America’s Home for Racing. To satisfy their taste buds, the speedway will offer custom treats that are only available during the Bank of America ROVAL™ weekend. ROVAL™ Rumble Beer presented by Cabarrus Brewing Company is an easy-drinking, Helles-style German wheat beer that is perfect to sip on throughout the weekend. On top of a perfect drink to clench your thirst, the delectable Rocky ROVAL™ Ice Cream presented by Ellie May’s Dang Good Ice Cream is a sweet creation featuring vanilla ice cream mixed with Oreo crumbles and blended with fudge and marshmallow ribbons.

Face the Music

Get ready to groove to the beats of an incredible lineup of music acts throughout the weekend. Country music star and NASCAR fan favorite, Tim Dugger, will kick off the party Friday night, with a rocking concert on the Fan Zone stage. Following Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series showdown, Alter Ego will take over the Fan Zone and rock the ROVAL™ with its high-energy performances and dynamic sound performing some of the greatest hits of all time. Topping the weekend off is multi-platinum country music superstar Riley Green, who will fire up the crowd before the drivers start their engines with a high-powered pre-race concert in the infield just before the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 goes green on Sunday.

Future of NASCAR

NASCAR’s best aren’t the only drivers who will be in the spotlight when the motorsports world turns its attention to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. Fans will witness the future of NASCAR with exciting Quarter Midget racing at zMAX Dragway all weekend. Up-and-coming racers from the NASCAR Youth Series will showcase their talent and determination, giving fans a glimpse into the next generation of motorsports.

TICKETS:

Adult tickets for Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina start at just $25. Kids 12 and under get in free with an adult. Tickets to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 start at just $49 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in for just $10 with an adult. For tickets, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets.

