PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car

A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit in Slovakia. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dog was caught behind the wheel in a doggone bizarre traffic moment caught on camera.

Police in Slovakia had a bone to pick with this driver after traffic cameras caught what appeared to be the man’s dog behind the wheel of a speeding car.

In what is already a legendary Facebook post, police shared a traffic cam image clearly showing the dog behind the wheel.

According to the post, the driver who was cited and fined claimed the dog unexpectedly jumped into his lap, but police said there was no evidence to support the claim.

In fact, no moving video was released at all.

The pic went viral, and social media did what it does best, offering such helpful insights including “That dog likely drives better than most people.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at an east Charlotte location on Saturday night.
CMPD: Man charged in Charlotte Taco Bell shooting over change dispute
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Jason Lane Derrell Honeycutt, 41, was charged after the car in which he was a passenger was...
Traffic stops leads to trafficking charges for Rowan Co. man
Xana Dove
CMPD: Gastonia police officer arrested, charged
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash

Latest News

More than 900 people will come together to build 27 houses in the Plato Price community over...
Hundreds of workers to begin construction at this year’s Carter Work Project in Charlotte
Catawba Springs Elementary School will have a remote-learning day Monday due to a power outage.
Lincoln County school to have remote-learning day due to power outage
Two on-campus fights broke out last week involving non-students, causing safety concerns for...
Chester County school board to host meeting after fights involve non-students
The man was allegedly hiding out with a former cellmate in the Iron Station area.
Deputies: Fugitive from West Virginia arrested in Lincoln County
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trump sounds off outside NY fraud trial that accuses him of lying about wealth