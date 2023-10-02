PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Deputies: Fugitive from West Virginia arrested in Lincoln County

The 42-year-old man was arrested on Friday.
The man was allegedly hiding out with a former cellmate in the Iron Station area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON STATION, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies arrested a fugitive from West Virginia in Lincoln County on Friday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said it received a tip from West Virginia that 42-year-old James David Heater may have been hiding out in the area.

The tip included the fact that Heater was possibly staying with a former cellmate on Branton Drive.

Deputies devised a plan to attempt to locate him, and once at the scene, they found him hiding under a vehicle.

Heater was taken out from underneath the vehicle and was arrested. He was taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center and charged with being a fugitive from justice. A warrant from West Virginia stated that he was an escapee.

Heater is being held without bond and will appear in court on Monday, Oct. 2.

While at the property in Lincoln County, deputies found a stolen motorcycle and two stolen mopeds.

Deputies said the investigation into the case is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Also Read: ‘My actions were unacceptable’: Lincoln Co. commissioner apologizes after DWI arrest

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was hurt Saturday night after a man shot into a Charlotte Taco Bell, police confirmed.
Taco Bell shooting over change leaves 1 person seriously injured, CMPD confirms
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Jason Lane Derrell Honeycutt, 41, was charged after the car in which he was a passenger was...
Traffic stops leads to trafficking charges for Rowan Co. man
Xana Dove
CMPD: Gastonia police officer arrested, charged
What started as a fight turned into a shooting that seriously injured two people Saturday night...
Pineville fight leads to two shootings, three crime scenes

Latest News

More than 900 people will come together to build 27 houses in the Plato Price community over...
Hundreds of workers to begin construction at this year’s Carter Work Project in Charlotte
Catawba Springs Elementary School will have a remote-learning day Monday due to a power outage.
Lincoln County school to have remote-learning day due to power outage
Two on-campus fights broke out last week involving non-students, causing safety concerns for...
Chester County school board to host meeting after fights involve non-students
The man was allegedly hiding out with a former cellmate in the Iron Station area.
Deputies: Fugitive from West Virginia arrested in Lincoln County