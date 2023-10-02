Deputies: Fugitive from West Virginia arrested in Lincoln County

IRON STATION, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies arrested a fugitive from West Virginia in Lincoln County on Friday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said it received a tip from West Virginia that 42-year-old James David Heater may have been hiding out in the area.

The tip included the fact that Heater was possibly staying with a former cellmate on Branton Drive.

Deputies devised a plan to attempt to locate him, and once at the scene, they found him hiding under a vehicle.

Heater was taken out from underneath the vehicle and was arrested. He was taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center and charged with being a fugitive from justice. A warrant from West Virginia stated that he was an escapee.

Heater is being held without bond and will appear in court on Monday, Oct. 2.

While at the property in Lincoln County, deputies found a stolen motorcycle and two stolen mopeds.

Deputies said the investigation into the case is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Also Read: ‘My actions were unacceptable’: Lincoln Co. commissioner apologizes after DWI arrest

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.