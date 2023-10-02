Crash involving tractor-trailer closes part of I-77 in south Charlotte

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
The crash happened on I-77 North near the Westinghouse Boulevard exit.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash currently has part of I-77 shut down in south Charlotte near the state line.

The crash happened just after noon on the northbound side near Exit 1 to Westinghouse Boulevard, the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

Firefighters said the crash involved an overturned tractor-trailer, and a Hazmat team was called out to help with the cleanup process.

Medic said one person was hurt in the crash. Their injuries were described as not life-threatening.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and use caution around emergency vehicles.

Multiple lanes had initially been reported close, although the closure now only appears to be affecting the ramp to Westinghouse Boulevard.

NCDOT said the crash may not fully clear until about 3 p.m.

Drivers can view real-time traffic maps here.

