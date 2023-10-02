PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cooper signs seven bills, lets three become law and vetoes two others

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper(Office of Governor Roy Cooper)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper on Monday announced updates on twelve different bills on which he made decisions.

Seven bills were signed into law:

Cooper provided a statement on HB 8, praising its provisions for preparing students for computer science careers while criticizing the changes it makes to the university and community college accreditation process.

The Governor vetoed HB 600, the Regulatory Reform Act of 2023, and SB 678, Clean Energy/Other Changes.

In the announcement, he said the bill “is a hodgepodge of bad provisions that will result in dirtier water, discriminatory permitting and threats to North Carolina’s environment.” As for SB 678, he criticized what he says are the bill’s attempts to prioritize the construction of traditional power plants over lower-cost solutions such as energy efficiency.

He declined to sign three bills into law:

He provided a statement on SB 452, saying that its changes to auto insurance are good while saying the “late-night changes” to the governance of high school sports as “a solution in search of a problem.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at an east Charlotte location on Saturday night.
CMPD: Man charged in Charlotte Taco Bell shooting over change dispute
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Jason Lane Derrell Honeycutt, 41, was charged after the car in which he was a passenger was...
Traffic stops leads to trafficking charges for Rowan Co. man
Xana Dove
CMPD: Gastonia police officer arrested, charged

Latest News

FILE - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore speaks in front of the Supreme Court in...
Ending reign as speaker, North Carolina Rep. Tim Moore won’t run for House seat in ‘24, either
WBTV Investigates: Fire and Failure is available now online and premiers on TV Thursday,...
WBTV Investigates: Fire and Failure
The historic track was the home to NASCAR's All-Star Race last May.
Racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway to get $7 million boost from state budget
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, speaks to reporters while Senate leader...
NC legislature gives initial OK to budget, which also would start Medicaid expansion
Rowan County town or city residents who are not registered and wish to vote in the November 7,...
Rowan Board of Elections releases important voting information