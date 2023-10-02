CMPD: Man charged in Charlotte Taco Bell shooting over change dispute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was hurt Saturday night after a man shot into an east Charlotte Taco Bell, police confirmed.

According to officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, it happened around 9:30 p.m. at the location along Albemarle Road.

Police said that when they arrived, they found an employee had been shot multiple times.

Witnesses say that the man had ordered through the drive-thru and became angry when he believed he was given the wrong amount of change. He then allegedly went inside the Taco Bell, became aggressive, and then began to shoot before fleeing the scene.

The employee was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was later found at an area apartment complex and taken into custody without incident. He has been identified as Doll Andrew McLendon, 68, and faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into occupied property, according to the CMPD.

Doll McLendon was charged in connection with the weekend shooting. (Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)

