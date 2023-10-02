PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Chester County school board to host meeting after fights involve non-students

Two on-campus fights last week involved non-students in Chester County.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Chester County school officials are holding a special meeting on Monday afternoon after two on-campus fights involved non-students last week.

The school board called the meeting Friday, after unauthorized people entered school grounds twice last Wednesday.

The first incident, which happened at Great Falls High School, led to a campus lockdown after a group of men got on school grounds during a fight. Deputies said the fight broke out between two students, but shortly after, the men jumped a fence and ran onto campus.

The lockdown lasted for nearly two hours.

On the same afternoon, a mother joined her daughter in a fight inside Chester High School.

Deputies said the girl was fighting another student in the bathroom when her mom entered the school and joined in.

According to Chester County Schools’ Facebook page, there will be no public comments allowed at Monday’s meeting.

The special meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

