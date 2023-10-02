PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Car drives through fence at airport, briefly disrupting operations, officials say

A car crashed through a fence at Maine’s busiest airport, traveled on a service road alongside...
A car crashed through a fence at Maine’s busiest airport, traveled on a service road alongside a runway and then was abandoned, causing a brief disruption, officials said.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A car crashed through a fence at Maine’s busiest airport, traveled on a service road alongside a runway and then was abandoned, causing a brief disruption, officials said.

The episode unfolded Sunday morning at Portland International Jetport, when the abandoned sedan was spotted after it had crashed into a second fence in a secure area of the airport, officials said.

The 33-year-old driver was quickly located and charged with criminal trespass, leaving the scene of an accident, driving to endanger and aggravated criminal mischief, police said.

Airport officials closed the runway for about 45 minutes for a security sweep, but no flights were delayed.

The motorist drove on a road alongside an airport runway but didn’t actually drive onto the runway or taxiway, said Zach Sundquist, the airport’s assistant director. No one was injured, and there was no threat to the public, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was hurt Saturday night after a man shot into a Charlotte Taco Bell, police confirmed.
Taco Bell shooting over change leaves 1 person seriously injured, CMPD confirms
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Jason Lane Derrell Honeycutt, 41, was charged after the car in which he was a passenger was...
Traffic stops leads to trafficking charges for Rowan Co. man
Xana Dove
CMPD: Gastonia police officer arrested, charged
What started as a fight turned into a shooting that seriously injured two people Saturday night...
Pineville fight leads to two shootings, three crime scenes

Latest News

More than 900 people will come together to build 27 houses in the Plato Price community over...
Hundreds of workers to begin construction at this year’s Carter Work Project in Charlotte
Catawba Springs Elementary School will have a remote-learning day Monday due to a power outage.
Lincoln County school to have remote-learning day due to power outage
Two on-campus fights broke out last week involving non-students, causing safety concerns for...
Chester County school board to host meeting after fights involve non-students
The man was allegedly hiding out with a former cellmate in the Iron Station area.
Deputies: Fugitive from West Virginia arrested in Lincoln County
Tour organizers announced that due to overwhelming demand, a second Queen City show will take...
Country music star Morgan Wallen adds second Charlotte show in 2024