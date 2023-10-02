Burning tractor-trailer snarls traffic on I-85 near Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Drivers on I-85 had to deal with some delays overnight near Kannapolis after firefighters were called to extinguish a fire.

According to a social media post by Kannapolis Fire officials there were no injuries, but firefighters had to extinguish a tractor-trailer that had caught fire.

It happened early Monday morning underneath the Brantley Road bridge on northbound I-85.

No other details have been released.

