Beloved Brooks’ Sandwich House in NoDa closed Monday after ATM theft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The popular Brooks’ Sandwich House in NoDa was closed Monday after its ATM was stolen, the company announced on social media.

A post on the restaurant’s Instagram page did not specify when the theft happened but indicated Brooks’ would be open on Tuesday.

Surveillance video sent to WBTV is a little difficult to see, but owners believe two people seen running in the footage, along with a U-Haul truck, were involved.

The beloved sandwich shop located on North Brevard Street is known for being cash-only, which is why they have the ATM in the first place.

Brooks’ Sandwich House has been serving burgers and chili cheese dogs from a small red brick building for almost five decades.

