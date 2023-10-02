Avery Co. Detention Officer on leave following neighbor’s shooting

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WBTV) - An Avery County Detention Officer is accused of fatally shooting a neighbor following an altercation Sunday night in Banner Elk, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say that they responded to the shooting shortly before 8 p.m. at a home on Teaster Valley Lane.

Michael Andrew Houser was found with a single gunshot wound and pronounced dead shortly after deputies arrived, according to a press release.

Brenden James Smith, a detention officer with Avery County, remained at the scene and was off-duty at the time, according to deputies.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. Smith has been placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation’s outcome.

