2 charged in 20-year-old woman’s 2022 murder in north Charlotte

Police said 20-year-old Ceyonna Morris died at Atrium CMC Main after being shot in a residential area on Valeview Lane.
The woman died after being shot on Valeview Lane in north Charlotte on Dec. 17, 2022.
The woman died after being shot on Valeview Lane in north Charlotte on Dec. 17, 2022.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have arrested two suspects charged in connection with a woman’s murder in north Charlotte shortly before Christmas last year.

Police said 20-year-old Ceyonna Morris died at Atrium CMC Main after being shot in a residential area on Valeview Lane, near the Statesville Road and Cindy Lane intersection, on Dec. 17, 2022.

Ceyonna Morris was shot and killed in north Charlotte this past December.

On Sept. 29, Michael Fulwiley, 20, was located and arrested in Columbia, S.C., according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. He has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The next day, Sept. 30, Saniya Heard, 20, turned herself into authorities and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact of murder, according to the CMPD.

