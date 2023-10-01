PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.04 billion after no one wins Saturday

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022 in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Powerball jackpot is now over $1 billion after 31 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

The $1.04 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who opts for payment through an annuity, doled out over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Saturday’s drawing would be an estimated $478.2 million.

Those winnings would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

The numbers were drawn Saturday night for an estimated $960 million Powerball jackpot. They were 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and red Powerball 22.

Though no one won the jackpot, seven tickets matched five numbers to win at least $1 million. Two of those tickets were sold in Florida while the other tickets were sold in Indiana, North Carolina, Maryland, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The $1.04 billion jackpot ranks as the world’s ninth-largest lottery prize of all time, behind earlier prizes in the Powerball and Mega Millions games.

The jackpot has grown so large because there have been 31 consecutive drawings without a big winner, dating back to July 19. Powerball’s terrible odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes becoming ever larger as they repeatedly roll over when no one wins.

The largest jackpot was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in November 2022.

In most states, a Powerball ticket costs $2 and players can select their own numbers or leave the task to a computer.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonavan Stewart (left) and Phillip Watt (right).
CMPD: 2 City of Charlotte employees arrested, charged with fraud
City leaders are looking at options to help lessen the blow of higher property tax rates after...
Financial relief for Mecklenburg County homeowners
The announcement about the layoffs came Friday.
Tyson Foods plant to lay off hundreds of workers in Wilkesboro
Xana Dove
CMPD: Gastonia police officer arrested, charged
The game featured Forest Hills High School and Monroe High School.
Fight breaks out at high school football game in Monroe

Latest News

This image from U.S. Senate video shows the vote total, 88-9, on a temporary funding bill in...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
An armed forces color guard carries a casket containing the body of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein,...
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s body returns to San Francisco on military flight
The GOP-controlled House Administration Committee, which oversees issues pertaining to the...
Rep. Jamaal Bowman triggered a fire alarm in a House office building amid voting on a funding bill
FILE - A stack of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building,...
Police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended