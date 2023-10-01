PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Taco Bell shooting over change leaves 1 person seriously injured, CMPD confirms

A person was hurt Saturday night after a man shot into a Charlotte Taco Bell, police confirmed.
By Brandy Beard
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was hurt Saturday night after a man shot into a Charlotte Taco Bell, police confirmed.

According to officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, it happened around 9:30 p.m. at the location along the 8800 block of Albemarle Road.

Police said that when they arrived, they found an employee had been shot multiple times.

Witnesses say that the man had ordered through the drive-thru and became angry when he believed he was given the wrong amount of change. He then allegedly went inside the Taco Bell, became aggressive, and then began to shoot before fleeing the scene.

The employee was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was later found at an area apartment complex and taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available. Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

