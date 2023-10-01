PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An agreement has been reached in the Folly Beach golf cart crash that killed Samantha Miller and injured three others in April.

Daniel Dalton, an attorney for Aric Hutchinson who is the husband and personal representative of the estate of Miller, has investigated her April 28 death and approved the proposed settlement surrounding it. Hutchinson has now agreed to it, a petition for approval of death settlement states.

This comes after Miller was killed in a crash on Folly Beach that also injured three others, including Hutchinson. Folly Beach Police say Jamie Komoroski rear-ended a golf cart carrying the four occupants.

Court documents state that an investigation revealed that Komoroski had become intoxicated while drinking at several Folly Beach bars leading up to the crash.

Hutchinson’s attorney also considered all possible claims on behalf of Miller and her beneficiaries against defendants The Crab Shack, Inc., The Folly Deli, LLC. and Progressive Northern Insurance Company, the petition states.

Those businesses have offered settlements where they have agreed to pay Hutchinson certain amounts of money for the benefit of the statutory beneficiary under the provisions of the Wrongful Death Act and any claims under the Survival Act, according to court documents.

Court documents state that Dalton says the offered settlement is reasonable and proper and fully protects the right of the statutory beneficiary under the Wrongful Death Act.

Dalton will also be paid attorneys’ fees in the amount of 33 and 1/3% of the total settlement, the petition states.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

