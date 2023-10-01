Rowan County amplifies Manufacturing Day with a full week of engaging activities

ROWN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As an enthusiastic nod to the national MFG Day (Manufacturing Day) initiative, an initiative of the Manufacturing Institute, the Rowan EDC and the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Career and Technical Education (CTE) program have come together to chart out a week-long series of activities, which will be conducted October 2-6.

Spearheading this monumental initiative are Kendall Henderson, Director of Business Services with Rowan EDC, and Kresen Whitmarsh, CIMC Community Partners with RSS CTE Program. Under their leadership, an anticipated 524 students from RSS will tour eminent manufacturing facilities across Rowan County, such as Pinnacle Corrugated, Driveshaft Shop, Shat-R-Shield, Freshouse, Henkel, Daimler, Infiltrator Water Technologies, Schneider Electric, Innospec, Granges, Imperial Supplies, DuPont, Chewy, Hexagon Agility, and Chandler Concrete, among others.

An exclusive highlight of the week will be a special manufacturing appreciation luncheon on Wednesday at Daimler in Cleveland, NC, which will include special guests from Salisbury High Advanced Manufacturing Academy who will get the opportunity to network with top manufacturing leaders from across the county. Jeff Allen, SVP Operations & Specialty Vehicles of Daimler Truck North America, will be featured as the guest speaker for the luncheon. With over 25 years of leadership at Daimler Trucks, Jeff currently oversees DTNA’s manufacturing network, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation, and Thomas Built Buses.

In addition, several visits to the Advanced Technology Center in Kannapolis are on the agenda. Participating students range from middle schools like Southeast, Charles Erwin, and China Grove, to high schools such as Salisbury, East Rowan, Jesse Carson, West Rowan, South Rowan, and North Rowan.

“I am incredibly thrilled about the inclusion of middle school students in this year’s Manufacturing Day activities,” said Whitmarsh. “Introducing them to the vast opportunities in Rowan at a younger age provides a foundational understanding of the diverse career paths available right in our community. It’s essential for our young minds to recognize that traditional pathways aren’t the only routes to success. By exposing them early on, we’re giving them ample time to discover, engage with, and truly comprehend the rich tapestry of professional avenues that Rowan offers.”

Community members also have the unique opportunity to join exclusive tours at selected locations, including Hexagon Agility, Chroma Colors, and Infiltrator Water Technologies. Those keen on participating in community member tours at any of these locations or looking for additional information about the week’s activities can contact Kendall Henderson at kendall@rowanedc.com.

Reflecting on the upcoming events, Kendall Henderson, Director of Business Services with the Rowan EDC, stated, “Rowan County is a stronghold for manufacturing. Through these week-long activities, we aim to underscore the unparalleled career opportunities offered by our esteemed manufacturing partners and inspire our next generation.”

