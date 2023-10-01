Road closure to affect traffic in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation is closing Old Charlotte Road next week to address safety concerns with the Stonewall Jackson School pedestrian bridge that spans over the road.

According to a press release from NCDOT, the bridge is not an NCDOT asset, but with safety being first priority, the Department is taking action.

Officials learned earlier this month of debris falling from the bridge to the road below, prompting NCDOT staff to perform a thorough inspection of the structure and signage that spans the bridge. To keep the bridge open, officials concluded the sign structure should be taken down and wire meshing should be installed under the bridge to prevent additional material from falling to the road.

“Our primary concern is safety for all drivers traveling under this bridge,” said Division 10 Engineer Brett Canipe. “Our staff is working with local and state partners to make sure that happens while an action plan for the bridge’s future is determined.”

Crews will close Old Charlotte Road from 7 a.m. Monday through Friday afternoon. Drivers will be detoured around the area along Old Charlotte, Roberta, Stough roads and N.C. 49.

