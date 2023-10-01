PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Pineville fight leads to two shootings, three crime scenes

Officers said the shootings don’t appear to be random.
What started as a fight turned into a shooting that seriously injured two people Saturday night...
What started as a fight turned into a shooting that seriously injured two people Saturday night in Pineville, according to police.(Alex Urquiza/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - What started as a fight turned into a shooting that seriously injured two people Saturday night in Pineville, according to police.

Officers with the Pineville Police Department said the initial call for a fight in progress came in shortly after 9 p.m. from the Sabal Point Apartments parking lot. Shortly thereafter, the call was upgraded to shots fired.

When police got on scene, multiple cars were seen driving away.

Two people were found at different parts of the complex with life-threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to an area hospital.

Officers said the shootings don’t appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pineville Police Department at 704-889-2231 or the anonymous tipline at 704-889-TIPS.

