Concord crash involving dirt bike, sedan leaves 1 dead

One person was arrested in connection with the crash.
One person is dead after a crash in Concord Saturday night involving a sedan and dirt bike, according to city officials.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a crash in Concord Saturday night involving a sedan and dirt bike, according to city officials.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Winecoff School Road. According to officials with the Concord Police Department, an unregistered Honda dirt bike was headed south when a Toyota Corolla headed north turned left in front of the bike.

The driver of the Honda, 30-year-old Joshua Maurice Randolph, died at the scene.

Officials say that the driver of the Toyota, 54-year-old Karen Elaine Bargsley, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

