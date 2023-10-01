PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte drops AAC opener at SMU

Charlotte 49ers new football logo
Charlotte 49ers new football logo(WBTV)
By Charlotte 49ers Athletics
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:16 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

Dallas, Texas – Charlotte spotted SMU a 14-0 lead early and staged a second-half flurry before falling to the Mustangs, 34-16, in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams. This was Charlotte’s first game as a member of the AAC.

“The kids fought really hard, I just have to do a better job coaching them,” head coach Biff Poggi said. “There’s just way too many mistakes. That’s on me. Our kids are very disappointed about this. They were really looking forward to playing well and winning this game. We’ve got a lot of work to do. I’ll spend a lot of time the next two days looking in the mirror about what I need to do.”

After the Mustangs scored on each of their first two possessions, Charlotte steadied the ship before halftime by forcing a punt, field goal and turnover on the Mustangs final three drives. The 49ers added their own field goal to head into the locker room trailing 17-3.

SMU had a breakaway run and field goal to push the lead to 27-3 before Charlotte mounted a comeback. The 49ers scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to close within 11, 27-16, with 6:23 to play. SMU’s late TD in the final five minutes iced the game.

EARLY ON

SMU scored on its first two drives of the game before Charlotte put together a pair of promising drives.

Starting QB Jalon Jones sprinted 52 yards to set up a 43-yard field goal attempt that drifted wide. He then led a 10-play, 66-yard drive into the red zone thanks to a 25-yard pass to Jack Hestera and a nine-yard run by Terron Kellman. Jake Larson connected on a 21-yard field goal to get Charlotte on the board.

Maguire Neal, a Conference USA All-Freshman selection in 2022, came up with an interception at the CLT 13 to thwart a Mustang scoring opportunity late in the half.

Charlotte matched its season-high for a game with three sacks in the first half and added four TFL and one interception.

SECOND-HALF SCORES

After Charlotte pinned SMU deep on its first possession of the second half, the Mustangs’ Jaylan Knighton burst through the middle for a 95-yard touchdown run. A field goal padded the Mustangs lead to 27-3.

Trexler Ivey came in at quarterback and engineered a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. His three-yard pass to Jack Hestera on 4th and goal brought the 49ers within 27-9 after the two-point conversion failed.

On Charlotte’s next possession, Ivey took the team 74 yards on 14 plays, and scored himself on a one-yard run. That TD cut the lead to 27-16.

STATS

Charlotte’s defense was led by Nikhai Hill-Green who had a season-high 11 tackles. Eyabi Okie-Anoma had four tackles, including two sacks and two hurries.

Ivey finished the game 10-of-17 for 107 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Jack Hestera had seven catches for 81 yards

Freshmen running backs Terron Kellman (69) and Durell Robinson (49), keyed the second-half run game.

NEXT:

Charlotte goes into its bye week before its first AAC home game, Sat. Oct. 14 vs. Navy. That game will be the school’s annual Homecoming Game during Family Weekend.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonavan Stewart (left) and Phillip Watt (right).
CMPD: 2 City of Charlotte employees arrested, charged with fraud
City leaders are looking at options to help lessen the blow of higher property tax rates after...
Financial relief for Mecklenburg County homeowners
The announcement about the layoffs came Friday.
Tyson Foods plant to lay off hundreds of workers in Wilkesboro
Xana Dove
CMPD: Gastonia police officer arrested, charged
The game featured Forest Hills High School and Monroe High School.
Fight breaks out at high school football game in Monroe

Latest News

Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) carries the ball past Duke's Terry Moore (23) for the go-ahead...
Estime and Hartman help No. 11 Notre Dame push past No. 17 Duke for 21-14 road win
App State Football
Hughes’ 54-yard FG lifts App State over ULM at horn
Lenoir-Rhyne running back Zayvion Knox celebrates a touchdown run in the Bears' home win over...
Lenoir-Rhyne runs wild over UVA Wise, remains unbeaten with 56-3 win
East Lincoln gets a big comeback win over West Iredell 24-14 and in the process hands the...
East Lincoln gets a gutsy comeback win over West Iredell