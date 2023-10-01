Charlotte drops AAC opener at SMU

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

Dallas, Texas – Charlotte spotted SMU a 14-0 lead early and staged a second-half flurry before falling to the Mustangs, 34-16, in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams. This was Charlotte’s first game as a member of the AAC.

“The kids fought really hard, I just have to do a better job coaching them,” head coach Biff Poggi said. “There’s just way too many mistakes. That’s on me. Our kids are very disappointed about this. They were really looking forward to playing well and winning this game. We’ve got a lot of work to do. I’ll spend a lot of time the next two days looking in the mirror about what I need to do.”

After the Mustangs scored on each of their first two possessions, Charlotte steadied the ship before halftime by forcing a punt, field goal and turnover on the Mustangs final three drives. The 49ers added their own field goal to head into the locker room trailing 17-3.

SMU had a breakaway run and field goal to push the lead to 27-3 before Charlotte mounted a comeback. The 49ers scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to close within 11, 27-16, with 6:23 to play. SMU’s late TD in the final five minutes iced the game.

EARLY ON

SMU scored on its first two drives of the game before Charlotte put together a pair of promising drives.

Starting QB Jalon Jones sprinted 52 yards to set up a 43-yard field goal attempt that drifted wide. He then led a 10-play, 66-yard drive into the red zone thanks to a 25-yard pass to Jack Hestera and a nine-yard run by Terron Kellman. Jake Larson connected on a 21-yard field goal to get Charlotte on the board.

Maguire Neal, a Conference USA All-Freshman selection in 2022, came up with an interception at the CLT 13 to thwart a Mustang scoring opportunity late in the half.

Charlotte matched its season-high for a game with three sacks in the first half and added four TFL and one interception.

SECOND-HALF SCORES

After Charlotte pinned SMU deep on its first possession of the second half, the Mustangs’ Jaylan Knighton burst through the middle for a 95-yard touchdown run. A field goal padded the Mustangs lead to 27-3.

Trexler Ivey came in at quarterback and engineered a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. His three-yard pass to Jack Hestera on 4th and goal brought the 49ers within 27-9 after the two-point conversion failed.

On Charlotte’s next possession, Ivey took the team 74 yards on 14 plays, and scored himself on a one-yard run. That TD cut the lead to 27-16.

STATS

Charlotte’s defense was led by Nikhai Hill-Green who had a season-high 11 tackles. Eyabi Okie-Anoma had four tackles, including two sacks and two hurries.

Ivey finished the game 10-of-17 for 107 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Jack Hestera had seven catches for 81 yards

Freshmen running backs Terron Kellman (69) and Durell Robinson (49), keyed the second-half run game.

NEXT:

Charlotte goes into its bye week before its first AAC home game, Sat. Oct. 14 vs. Navy. That game will be the school’s annual Homecoming Game during Family Weekend.

