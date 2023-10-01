PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

1 person hurt after car crashes through post office in South Carolina

A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.(Source: Jayne Workman)
By Kristin Nelson and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – One person was sent to the hospital after a car crashed through a post office in South Carolina, WMBF reports.

Myrtle Beach Fire and Police departments confirmed they responded to a post office at 67th Avenue North on Friday.

Cpl. Chris Starling confirmed that a person who was inside the post office was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to recover.

A photo shows an entire car inside of the post office, along with damage to the building.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to go through the building.

Copyright 2023WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonavan Stewart (left) and Phillip Watt (right).
CMPD: 2 City of Charlotte employees arrested, charged with fraud
City leaders are looking at options to help lessen the blow of higher property tax rates after...
Financial relief for Mecklenburg County homeowners
The announcement about the layoffs came Friday.
Tyson Foods plant to lay off hundreds of workers in Wilkesboro
Xana Dove
CMPD: Gastonia police officer arrested, charged
The game featured Forest Hills High School and Monroe High School.
Fight breaks out at high school football game in Monroe

Latest News

The owners of a miniature horse who was found dead with an arrow lodged in her body is now...
Family’s miniature horse found dead with arrow lodged in chest
A person was hurt Saturday night after a man shot into a Charlotte Taco Bell, police confirmed.
Taco Bell shooting over change leaves 1 person seriously injured, CMPD confirms
Northeast Ohio cancer survivor gets hug from Jonas Brother during Cleveland performance
Cancer survivor gets hug from Joe Jonas during Jonas Brothers concert
Workers work on a wooden cake display on the North Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Sept. 30,...
Jimmy Carter turns 99 at home with Rosalynn and other family as tributes come from around the world
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
Biden says there’s ‘not much time’ to keep aid flowing to Ukraine and Congress must ‘stop the games’