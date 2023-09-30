PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

What’s up Nate for Week 7 of FFN

In this edition of What’s up Nate, shout out to Crest who survived a scare from South Point,...
In this edition of What’s up Nate, shout out to Crest who survived a scare from South Point, Watauga stays undefeated, time to start paying attention to Northwest Cabarrus, Clover starts region play with a win, and could there be a team who could challenge Providence Day?
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
In this edition of What’s up Nate, shout out to Crest who survived a scare from South Point, Watauga stays undefeated, time to start paying attention to Northwe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In this edition of What’s up Nate, shout out to Crest who survived a scare from South Point, Watauga stays undefeated, time to start paying attention to Northwest Cabarrus, Clover starts region play with a win, and could there be a team who could challenge Providence Day?

We also give a shout out to West Iredell for playing East Lincoln tough. A game the Warriors could have won.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonavan Stewart (left) and Phillip Watt (right).
CMPD: 2 City of Charlotte employees arrested, charged with fraud
Xana Dove
CMPD: Gastonia police officer arrested, charged
The crash happened at Karriker Road and Montana Drive in the Kannapolis area.
Troopers: Man charged after deadly motorcycle crash in Rowan Co.
The announcement about the layoffs came Friday.
Tyson Foods plant to lay off hundreds of workers in Wilkesboro
WBTV Investigates: Fire and Failure is available now online and premiers on TV Thursday,...
WBTV Investigates: Fire and Failure

Latest News

East Lincoln gets a big comeback win over West Iredell 24-14 and in the process hands the...
East Lincoln gets a gutsy comeback win over West Iredell
Mooresville stays undefeated with a shutout victory over Providence 42-0.
Mooresville gets an impressive victory over Providence 42-0
York starts 1-0 in Region 3-AAAA play with a win over Indian Land 28-20.
York starts region play with a win over Indian Land
Burns gets a big win over Bessemer City 42-7 to move to 2-0 in Southern Piedmont 2A/1A play.
Burns moves to 2-0 in conference play with a win over Bessemer City
East Lincoln gets a big comeback win over West Iredell 24-14 and in the process hands the...
East Lincoln gets a gutsy comeback win over West Iredell