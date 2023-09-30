PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Richland County deputy dies in on-duty car crash

Deputy Jacob Erin Salrin
Deputy Jacob Erin Salrin(Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD))
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced the death of one of their deputies after an on-duty car crash.

RCSD confirmed Deputy Jacob Erin Salrin, 23, died Friday, Sept. 29 after a crash on Avalon Drive and Bluff Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is leading the investigation.

Salrin was hired by RCSD in 2022 and graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in January of 2023, RCSD said.

“At graduation, he was awarded the SCCJA Clifford Moyer Marksmanship Award,” RCSD wrote in a Facebook post. “He eagerly began serving as a patrol deputy, where he was assigned to southeast Richland County.”

Funeral details will be released at a later date, according to RCSD.

RCSD requested condolences to be sent to their office at 5623 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223.

“We ask for the community’s prayers as we navigate this grief together,” RCSD said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

