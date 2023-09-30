PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Medic: One killed in crash on I-85 North

That portion of the interstate was closed to traffic for almost three hours.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near Exit 36, close to Brookshire Boulevard.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following an overnight crash on Interstate 85 North, Medic confirmed.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near Exit 36, close to Brookshire Boulevard.

According to Medic, one person was killed.

That portion of the interstate was closed to traffic for almost three hours.

WBTV is working to learn what led up to the crash. To get the latest updates sent straight to your device, download the free WBTV News app today.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonavan Stewart (left) and Phillip Watt (right).
CMPD: 2 City of Charlotte employees arrested, charged with fraud
Xana Dove
CMPD: Gastonia police officer arrested, charged
The announcement about the layoffs came Friday.
Tyson Foods plant to lay off hundreds of workers in Wilkesboro
The crash happened at Karriker Road and Montana Drive in the Kannapolis area.
Troopers: Man charged after deadly motorcycle crash in Rowan Co.
WBTV Investigates: Fire and Failure is available now online and premiers on TV Thursday,...
WBTV Investigates: Fire and Failure

Latest News

After a day of cloudy skies, gusty winds, and showers, we are gearing up for the return of...
Sunny and warm days ahead
An area of high pressure to our west will keep sunny and warm conditions in the forecast for...
Sunny and warm days ahead
Gorgeous stretch of weather ahead!
Gorgeous stretch of weather gets underway over the next week
Fall is here but our temperatures will remain slightly above normal for the next several days.
Gorgeous stretch of weather gets underway over the next week