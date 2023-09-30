PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Lenoir-Rhyne runs wild over UVA Wise, remains unbeaten with 56-3 win

Lenoir-Rhyne running back Zayvion Knox celebrates a touchdown run in the Bears' home win over...
Lenoir-Rhyne running back Zayvion Knox celebrates a touchdown run in the Bears' home win over UVA Wise on Sept. 30.(WBTV)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lenoir-Rhyne Bears continued their dominant start to the season with an offensive explosion in a 56-3 win over UVA Wise at Helen and Leonard Moretz Stadium.

Lenoir-Rhyne (5-0, 3-0 SAC) tallied 563 total yards off offense, including 327 yards rushing over UVA Wise (1-4, 0-3).

Running backDwayne McGee was the star for the Bears, picking up 202 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.

Quarterback Jalen Ferguson competed 13-of-18 passing attempts for 234 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers on the day.

The win has Lenoir-Rhyne tied with Limestone for first place in the SAC Mountain Division. The two teams square off next week in Gaffney on Oct. 7.

Through five games this season, the Bears offense leads the SAC with 211 points scored. That’s 78 points more than the next-closest team.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonavan Stewart (left) and Phillip Watt (right).
CMPD: 2 City of Charlotte employees arrested, charged with fraud
Xana Dove
CMPD: Gastonia police officer arrested, charged
The announcement about the layoffs came Friday.
Tyson Foods plant to lay off hundreds of workers in Wilkesboro
The crash happened at Karriker Road and Montana Drive in the Kannapolis area.
Troopers: Man charged after deadly motorcycle crash in Rowan Co.
WBTV Investigates: Fire and Failure is available now online and premiers on TV Thursday,...
WBTV Investigates: Fire and Failure

Latest News

East Lincoln gets a big comeback win over West Iredell 24-14 and in the process hands the...
East Lincoln gets a gutsy comeback win over West Iredell
Mooresville stays undefeated with a shutout victory over Providence 42-0.
Mooresville gets an impressive victory over Providence 42-0
York starts 1-0 in Region 3-AAAA play with a win over Indian Land 28-20.
York starts region play with a win over Indian Land
Burns gets a big win over Bessemer City 42-7 to move to 2-0 in Southern Piedmont 2A/1A play.
Burns moves to 2-0 in conference play with a win over Bessemer City