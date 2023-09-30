Lenoir-Rhyne runs wild over UVA Wise, remains unbeaten with 56-3 win

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lenoir-Rhyne Bears continued their dominant start to the season with an offensive explosion in a 56-3 win over UVA Wise at Helen and Leonard Moretz Stadium.

Lenoir-Rhyne (5-0, 3-0 SAC) tallied 563 total yards off offense, including 327 yards rushing over UVA Wise (1-4, 0-3).

Running backDwayne McGee was the star for the Bears, picking up 202 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.

Quarterback Jalen Ferguson competed 13-of-18 passing attempts for 234 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers on the day.

The win has Lenoir-Rhyne tied with Limestone for first place in the SAC Mountain Division. The two teams square off next week in Gaffney on Oct. 7.

Through five games this season, the Bears offense leads the SAC with 211 points scored. That’s 78 points more than the next-closest team.

