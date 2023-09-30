Fight breaks out at high school football game in Monroe

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
The game featured Forest Hills High School and Monroe High School.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fight broke out between fans in the stands at Monroe High School’s football game Friday night.

The game featured Forest Hills High School and Monroe High School. The game was called off with five minutes left in the third quarter.

We don’t know what led up to the fight, if there are any injuries or if any arrests have been made.

WBTV has reached out to the Monroe Police Department and Union County Public Schools for more information.

