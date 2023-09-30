PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Coroner: Man stabbed to death at Rock Hill hotel

The stabbing happened at the Days Inn on Riverview Road.
The stabbing happened at the Days Inn on Riverview Road.
The stabbing happened at the Days Inn on Riverview Road.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was stabbed to death at a Rock Hill hotel early Thursday morning, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The stabbing happened at the Days Inn on Riverview Road.

The coroner’s office said Maurice Lightner, 40, died at the hotel.

Autopsy and toxicology will be completed next week. The death is still under investigation by the Rock Hill Police Department and the York County Coroner’s Office.

No further information has been released.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

