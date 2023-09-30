Coroner: Man stabbed to death at Rock Hill hotel

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was stabbed to death at a Rock Hill hotel early Thursday morning, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The stabbing happened at the Days Inn on Riverview Road.

The coroner’s office said Maurice Lightner, 40, died at the hotel.

Autopsy and toxicology will be completed next week. The death is still under investigation by the Rock Hill Police Department and the York County Coroner’s Office.

No further information has been released.

