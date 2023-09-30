PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

5 Carolina restaurants named ‘Best of the Best Restaurants’ by Tripadvisor

Generic restaurant.
Generic restaurant.(Pixabay)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Five Carolina restaurants have been named the ‘Best of the Best Restaurants’ by Tripadvisors’ Travelers’ Choice.

The award is presented to restaurants with a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from our community over a 12-month period.

The following restaurants were featured out of 25:

  1. The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge in Blowing Rock, North Carolina
  2. Halls Chophouse in Charleston, South Carolina
  3. Circa 1886 Restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina
  4. Peninsula Grill in Charleston, South Carolina
  5. Grill 225 in Charleston, South Carolina

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonavan Stewart (left) and Phillip Watt (right).
CMPD: 2 City of Charlotte employees arrested, charged with fraud
Xana Dove
CMPD: Gastonia police officer arrested, charged
The announcement about the layoffs came Friday.
Tyson Foods plant to lay off hundreds of workers in Wilkesboro
The crash happened at Karriker Road and Montana Drive in the Kannapolis area.
Troopers: Man charged after deadly motorcycle crash in Rowan Co.
WBTV Investigates: Fire and Failure is available now online and premiers on TV Thursday,...
WBTV Investigates: Fire and Failure

Latest News

Langston Demacy Collins
Medic: One killed in drunk driving crash on I-85 North
Deputy Jacob Erin Salrin
Richland County deputy dies in on-duty car crash
National Suicide Prevention Month: Licensed counselor Felice Hightower offers insight
Taco Time: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Chef Elizabeth Barrick