Wells Fargo plans logos on former Duke Energy Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Uptown Charlotte skyline could soon be changing.

There’s a plan to place two new Wells Fargo signs atop the former Duke Energy Center at 550 S. Tryon St.

“The architecture and design of the 550 South Tryon building provides a consistent branding placement opportunity with clear views of the building and Wells Fargo signage,” Wells Fargo spokesperson Josh Dunn told WBTV. “We are proud to elevate the Wells Fargo brand and build awareness for our company through building signage, joining numerous other major companies with a presence in Uptown Charlotte.”

Dunn said the upgraded LED lightning on the sides and top of the building will elevate the Wells Fargo Lights program, which serves as a direct link between the company and greater Charlotte community.

There’s no timeline on when this could happen. The bank must first get approval from the city.

In 2022, the building was lit more than 230 nights to celebrate events, causes, programs and nonprofit organizations connected with the community in Charlotte.

