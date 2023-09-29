‘We have to get creative’: Federal funding helping child care centers recover from pandemic comes to end

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - September 30th marks the end of federal funding helping child care centers recover from the pandemic.

More than $930 million have gone to more than 4,000 child care programs throughout the state of North Carolina through the Child Care Stabilization Program, passed through the American Rescue Plan of 2021.

According to state data, roughly $117,000 went to Mecklenburg County.

Day care centers could spend money in two categories: compensation and fixed costs.

The compensation funding would have run out September 30, but North Carolina leaders approved the Division of Child Development and Early Education to use leftover funds from the ARPA to continue the grants through June 30, 2024.

Elizabeth Everette, the Assistant Director for Subsidy Services with DCDEE, told WBTV that the department has been winding down the funding and already ended the fixed costs funding two quarters ago.

Karen Smith-Jones, the owner of Nana’s Place in north Charlotte, jumped at the opportunity to receive federal help.

“In addition to being able to pay our bills because we were not generating income, we were able to give our staff a livable wage,” Smith-Jones said.

While the compensation funding will now continue through June of 2024, estimates suggest more than one thousand centers are at risk of closing statewide.

“We are worried about them being able to pay rent, buy food and all of the other utilities and things that it takes to run a childcare program,” Jenna Nelson, the executive director of North Carolina Early Education Coalition, said.

Smith-Jones says they’ve been preparing.

“We’ve already started having to talk to our staff about drawing down those funds, what it will look like,” she said. “The bonus money is not going to last forever, how to make those necessary adjustments.”

She also says families may have to start preparing to pay more.

“I always tell parents when they asking me about the rate, if you take that rate and you divide that by eight hours a day, your teachers aren’t even getting minimum wage,” she said. “So just think about that from that perspective.”

