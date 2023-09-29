PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Salisbury Police recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Dr. Alberta McLaughlin, victim and witness advocate, will lead programming to identify the...
Dr. Alberta McLaughlin, victim and witness advocate, will lead programming to identify the signs of domestic violence, provide helpful services for those in distress, and recommend escape plan safety tips.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department Victims Advocacy division will host two initiatives in October to bring greater awareness to domestic violence.

Dr. Alberta McLaughlin, victim and witness advocate, will lead programming to identify the signs of domestic violence, provide helpful services for those in distress, and recommend escape plan safety tips.

Domestic violence is the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or abusive behavior as part of a pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. It includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats, economic, and emotional/psychological abuse.

“Domestic violence knows no bounds,” said Dr. McLaughlin. “The number of women and men who suffer at the hands of their abusers come from all walks of life. Regardless of race, economic status, orientation, or nationality, this type of violence is never okay. Salisbury Police victims advocacy is here to help those who may be suffering in silence, and to educate community members about abuse and our collective efforts to help end domestic violence.”

Activities throughout October include:

· Wear Purple Wednesday – Supporters are urged to wear purple on each Wednesday in October and share their photos on social media using the hashtags #WearPurpleWednesdays #SalisburyPD. Supporters also are encouraged to tag the Salisbury Police Department in their photos wearing purple.

· Paint the Town Purple – Window clings are available to place in residential and business windows, now through Tuesday, Oct. 31. Visit the Salisbury Police Department, 130 E. Liberty St., Salisbury, NC 28144, to pick up your window cling.

Residents who are in a domestic violence situation can contact the Family Crisis Council 24-hour Hotline at 704-636-4718 or the National Coalition Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

