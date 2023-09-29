Rock Hill police officer fired after facing child porn allegations

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - An officer with the Rock Hill Police Department has been fired after he was investigated for committing possible crimes against children, the department said.

Police said they were notified on Thursday afternoon that the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force was investigating allegations that Officer Daniel Shealy possessed and distributed images of child pornography over the internet.

After a briefing with the ICAC Task Force, Rock Hill police made the decision to launch an internal investigation into the allegations against Shealy, and issued an immediate suspension.

Task Force officers met with Shealy and took him to the Moss Justice Center, where investigators brought criminal charges against him.

Shealy has since been terminated by the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said there is no indication that any of the allegations occurred while Shealy was on duty.

He had been with the department since January 2011.

