PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rock Hill police officer fired after facing child porn allegations

Police said the officer is facing criminal charges after an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
Rock Hill police said Officer Daniel Shealy has been fired after he was investigated by the...
Rock Hill police said Officer Daniel Shealy has been fired after he was investigated by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - An officer with the Rock Hill Police Department has been fired after he was investigated for committing possible crimes against children, the department said.

Police said they were notified on Thursday afternoon that the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force was investigating allegations that Officer Daniel Shealy possessed and distributed images of child pornography over the internet.

After a briefing with the ICAC Task Force, Rock Hill police made the decision to launch an internal investigation into the allegations against Shealy, and issued an immediate suspension.

Task Force officers met with Shealy and took him to the Moss Justice Center, where investigators brought criminal charges against him.

Shealy has since been terminated by the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said there is no indication that any of the allegations occurred while Shealy was on duty.

He had been with the department since January 2011.

Related: Former Cornelius police officer charged with criminal sexual conduct with minors

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
The crash happened in the Kannapolis area.
Troopers: Crews called to deadly motorcycle crash in Rowan Co.
Jonavan Stewart (left) and Phillip Watt (right).
CMPD: 2 City of Charlotte employees arrested, charged with fraud
The track will host the Brushy Mountain Powersports 150 on Saturday night.
NASCAR returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend
Law enforcement is investigating after a bomb threat was received at the Mecklenburg County...
Mecklenburg Co. Courthouse reopens following bomb threat, authorities say

Latest News

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to join volunteers for Charlotte work project
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to join volunteers for Charlotte work project
Deputies are searching for a person who allegedly led a vehicle chase before fleeing on Friday...
Deputies searching for chase suspect in Chester County
More than 900 people will come together to build 27 houses in the Plato Price community over...
Hundreds of volunteers to begin work on Habitat for Humanity housing project in Charlotte
5-year-old Jace Thompson died from a rare cancer in 2018, nearly a year after his diagnosis.
Cornelius Police captain speaks about losing son to cancer, raising awareness
CMS superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill called the fights “an embarrassment and unacceptable” in an...
Charlotte schools set for first football games since district addressed recent fights