PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Processing plant to lay off hundreds of workers in Wilkesboro

“It’s going to take a big effect as a whole to businesses as well as people.”
By Ron Lee
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - The small town of Wilkesboro has had a lot of good news lately, like the rebirth of NASCAR at the racetrack and several festivals and concerts.

Friday, however, brought news nobody wanted to hear; layoffs happened at one of the biggest employers in the area, Tyson Foods.

The reason, according to town leaders, is an excess of chicken.

Wilkesboro Town Manager Ken Noland said while this round of cuts hurts the area, it’s nothing they haven’t seen before.

“Tyson is our No. 1 employer. So when you have around 3,000 employees, your employee count will ebb and flow.” Noland said.

That’s of little comfort to the nearly 250 workers who’ll be getting notifications this week.

“Tyson has been a major impact for the whole community as a whole,” a business owner said.

That impact could be felt down the line as small businesses around the area like Two Boros Brewery gear up for a shrinking clientele.

“It’s going to take a big effect as a whole to businesses as well as people,” owner Seth Cohn said. “Honestly, I don’t know how we prepare for a loss at Tyson. We try to look at the positivity of things.”

That hopeful spirit carries through with Linda Cheek, president of the Chamber of Commerce. She was heartbroken to hear of the loss, but hopeful for the outcome.

“We have to look at this as an opportunity. We’re not going to let these folks slide through the system,” Cheek said.

Not only are there lots of open jobs in the county, but the area boasts one of the best community colleges around for people wanting to further their educational goals.

“I do believe there’s other opportunities available,” Cheek said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonavan Stewart (left) and Phillip Watt (right).
CMPD: 2 City of Charlotte employees arrested, charged with fraud
The crash happened at Karriker Road and Montana Drive in the Kannapolis area.
Troopers: Man charged after deadly motorcycle crash in Rowan Co.
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
The track will host the Brushy Mountain Powersports 150 on Saturday night.
NASCAR returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend
Law enforcement is investigating after a bomb threat was received at the Mecklenburg County...
Mecklenburg Co. Courthouse reopens following bomb threat, authorities say

Latest News

A 41-year-old and 55-year-old were hurt in the two shootings.
Police respond to 3 separate overnight shootings in Gaston County
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to join volunteers for Charlotte work project
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to join volunteers for Charlotte work project
More than 900 people will come together to build 27 houses in the Plato Price community over...
Hundreds of volunteers to begin work on Habitat for Humanity housing project in Charlotte
Deputies are searching for a person who allegedly led a vehicle chase before fleeing on Friday...
Deputies searching for chase suspect in Chester County