Police respond to 3 separate overnight shootings in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight.

The first shooting call came in around 9:15 p.m. and officers responded to Pear Street, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

When officers arrived, they said they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm. EMS treated the man at the scene for an injury police listed as non-life-threatening.

The man said that he was shot on Pryor Street. Officers went to that location and arrested the suspect, Lizzie Lanell Littlejohn, for assault with a deadly weapon, according to Gastonia Police.

The second shooting happened on Southside Avenue, right off Hudson Boulevard, just before midnight, according to a report from the Gastonia Police Department. It revealed that a 41-year-old man was shot in the stomach by an unknown suspect.

The third shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Rocky Ridge Way, the Gaston County Police Department said.

Police found a 55-year-old man who was shot one time at that scene. He was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Officers arrested 41-year-old Christopher Joseph Brewer and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy. Both Brewer and the victim live on Rocky Ridge Way.

A second suspect in that incident, 43-year-old Jerry Jerome Johnson Jr., was located by members of the Gaston County Police F.A.S.T. team and arrested without incident, a news release stated. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy.

Police are asking anyone with information about the Rocky Ridge Way shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

